A lot has happened since Lucy Deslauriers showed for the first time ever in the leadline class at the Hampton Classic at age 5. Deslauriers, now 22, has become a world-class show jumper and a partner rider with Hermès, and competed in Nations Cups and Grand Prix all over the world—all while juggling her health and societies studies at the University of Pennsylvania, riding up to five horses a day, and doing all that she can to stay physically and mentally fit for the job.