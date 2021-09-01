Cancel
Bills took their garbage back to Buffalo from Foxborough to protect against Patriots cheating

By The Fan Morning Show, Matt Koll
Former Bills GM Doug Whaley told The Fan Morning Show Wednesday that they would take their garbage back to Buffalo with them in case New England tried to gain extra information.

