Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Before ‘Jeopardy!’, Mike Richards Reportedly Led to the “Dismantling” of ‘The Price is Right’

By Fletcher Peters
Decider
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you ready for even more drama around the Mike Richards situation? The EP has made his exit from Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune, lost a short-lived stint as the permanent Jeopardy! host that may have tarnished the quiz show’s storied past, and now according to several Price is Right staffers, he left a “tumultuous” legacy on their game show, as well. In a new report from The Hollywood Reporter, more than a dozen folks who worked with Richards on Price is Right said there was a “dismantling” of the workplace environment that he entered when he signed on as producer.

decider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Carey
Person
Alex Trebek
Person
Mayim Bialik
Person
Mike Richards
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Price Is Right#Tpir#Cbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosPopculture

'Good Morning America' Host Announces Break From Show

Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts is going on vacation. The longtime ABC News anchor revealed that Thursday was her last time on the morning show for a few weeks. She is not leaving to host Jeopardy! though. She assured fans she will be back in the fall. On Thursday,...
NFLleedaily.com

Jeopardy! Has Officially Announced Its New Guest Host, And Here’s Who She Is!

After being through a controversial challenging period, Jeopardy! has officially announced its new guest host, Finally!. The decision was taken right after the sudden wave off of the earlier host- Mike Richard’s unforeseen goodbye, which left the fans and Sony in a state of sudden shock. Who’s chosen to be...
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Fans Are Calling For New Jeopardy! Host Mayim Bialik To Be Fired For Previous Controversial Statements

Fans, medical professionals, and various advocates are all currently calling for Jeopardy! to fire their new temporary host Mayim Bialik. After Mike Richards officially stepped down following discrimination and harassment allegations resurfacing as well as comments made against women, Jewish people, and other marginalized groups on his podcast were shared online, Bialik was officially named the temporary host for the show.
TV & Videoswmleader.com

Jeopardy Announces ANOTHER New Host – But It’s Not What You Think!!

Who is pissed about Alex Trebek’s replacement Jeopardy! hosts? Quite a lot of people, actually!. On Wednesday, Sony Pictures Television revealed that not one, but TWO hosts would take on the role following the beloved host’s death — but neither was the name LeVar Burton fans were hoping for. And it wasn’t quite as it seemed…
TV & VideosPosted by
Black Enterprise

Here’s The Black Woman That Alex Trebek Wanted to Replace Him on Jeopardy!

Jeopardy! is back to being a hostless show after the newly selected host Mike Richards quit before he even got started. “I was deeply honored to be asked to host the syndicated show and was thrilled by the opportunity to expand my role. However, over the last several days it has become clear that moving forward as host would be too much of a distraction for our fans and not the right move for the show,” Richards said in a statement.
TV & VideosPosted by
DoYouRemember?

‘Jeopardy!’ Officially Names Its Permanent Hosts

Jeopardy! has officially named Alex Trebek‘s successor. The show has hosted a series of guest hosts since Alex passed away last year. Many celebrities have lobbied for the job, but ultimately executive producer Mike Richards was named new Jeopardy! host. Actress Mayim Bialik, best known for her roles in Blossom...
CelebritiesPosted by
DoYouRemember?

Alex Trebek’s Widow Gave Ken Jennings This Special Gift

Former Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings was the first guest host to fill in after longtime host Alex Trebek passed away. Many were surprised when Ken wasn’t chosen as the permanent host. The show recently announced that executive producer Mike Richards and actress Mayim Bialik are the new hosts of Jeopardy!
TV & VideosComicBook

Wheel Of Fortune Host Pat Sajak Comments On New Jeopardy! Host

Wheel of Fortune star Pat Sajak welcomed new Jeopardy host Mike Richards to the world of game show hosting. Just this week the executive producer ended up selecting himself for the role of the man behind the podium. After some swift backlash, Jeopardy! reached a compromise. Mayim Bialik also would get some hosting duties in primetime specials and a possible spinoff show. Sony Pictures Television has been weathering the storm of this for almost a week now. Fans are not thrilled about all those different celebrities getting a crack at the gig and then being passed over for the guy making the decision. But, it doesn’t seem like Jeopardy! will be changing course any time soon. The Wheel Star probably wanted to ease some tension and point toward Richards’ prior experiences handling these kinds of shows. That’s all well and good, but the people who are out there watching probably won’t forget this whole deal any time soon. Check out what he wrote down below:
TV & Videosnickiswift.com

The Truth About LeVar Burton's Future On Jeopardy!

As the battle wages on over who will fill the footprints of the late "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek nearly a year after his death, new information first reported by TMZ has shed light on the game show's casting process — or lack thereof. As the gossip site reported on August 25, it seems that the show's rotating cast of guest hosts — among which included beloved actor and "Reading Rainbow" star LeVar Burton, NBC anchor Robin Roberts, and actor Mayim Bialik (who ultimately landed the gig for NBC primetime specials) — was more of a sham than not.
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Report: Mike Richards barred Ken Jennings and Buzzy Cohen from attending his debut Jeopardy! taping -- after meeting with staff airing their grievances

Before stepping down this morning as Jeopardy! host, Richards presided over an "emotional morning meeting" with staff on Thursday, hours before taping his first five episodes, according to The New York Times' Michael R. Grynbaum. "In an emotional morning meeting with Mr. Richards, crew members aired their grievances and disappointment over his past behavior, which they worried would hurt the reputation of the show, according to two people familiar with the meeting who spoke on condition of anonymity because the internal Jeopardy! discussions were sensitive," reports Grynbaum. "And a fresh incident on Thursday involving Mr. Richards further roiled some of the show’s staff. A group of Jeopardy! loyalists had gathered for a ceremony to rename the show’s studio after (Alex) Trebek, including Mr. Trebek’s widow, his children and Anthony Vinciquerra, Sony Pictures Entertainment’s chief executive. Mr. Richards and (fellow new Jeopardy! host Mayim) Bialik were there, along with two of the other contenders for the hosting job, the former contestants Buzzy Cohen and Ken Jennings, according to three people familiar with the incident, who spoke on condition of anonymity. Afterward, the people said, Mr. Cohen and Mr. Jennings had expected to attend Mr. Richards’s debut taping. Instead, they were escorted from the sound stage to a nearby green room, where they watched the taping over a closed feed. They were told that Mr. Richards was too nervous to have them in the studio, the people said. One of the people likened it to inviting Joe DiMaggio back to Yankee Stadium and then not letting him in the dugout. Sony said that access to the taping was restricted because of pandemic protocols limiting the number of people in the studio. Mr. Vinciquerra did not attend the taping, either." ALSO: Dictionary.com trolls Richards after his exit.
TV ShowsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Legend James Holzhauer Takes Major Shot at Ken Jennings After Permanent Host Announcement

No one can tease you better than your friends. This is true even if you’re an iconic champion of the famous quiz show, “Jeopardy!”. This fact of life must have become very clear to Ken Jennings on Wednesday, Aug. 11. It was on that day that news broke that Mike Richards and Mayim Bialik had been chosen as the new permanent hosts of “Jeopardy!” Jennings took to social media to share his thoughts about being passed over for the job that many fans of the show wanted him to land.
TV & VideosPopculture

'Wheel of Fortune': Could Pat Sajak and Vanna White Leave in 2022?

Jeopardy! may not be the only long-running game show embarking on a search for a new host. As the trivia series sees a major shift both on and off camera after Mike Richards stepped down as Alex Trebek's permanent replacement and was later ousted as executive producer, fellow game show Wheel of Fortune could possibly be losing host Pat Sajak and letter turner Vanna White.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Week

Ken Jennings reportedly didn't get the host job because of his old tweets

All throughout the search for the next Jeopardy! host, former champion Ken Jennings was widely thought to be the frontrunner. So what happened?. A new report from The Wall Street Journal published Friday provides some answers, revealing that like many fans, executives at Sony Pictures Entertainment initially saw Jennings as an "ideal successor" to Alex Trebek. After all, he was a major fan favorite and is well known for his 74-game winning streak on the quiz show, and the Journal says that executives felt confident he would "grow into the role."

Comments / 0

Community Policy