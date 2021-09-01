Cancel
Alita: Battle Angel director is trying to butter up Disney for a sequel

By Tom Percival
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert Rodriguez, the director of Alita: Battle Angel, hasn’t given up hope on an Alita sequel just yet. In an interview with The Nerdy Basement, Rodriguez joked that he was hoping his recent work on the Star Wars spin-offs The Mandalorian and Book of Boba Fett would earn him brownie points with Disney – the studio that now owns the action movie’s big-screen rights.

