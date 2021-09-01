Cancel
Missouri State

Usher In A New Season At The 52nd Annual Blue Springs Fall Fun Festival In Missouri

By Beth Price-Williams
Only In Missouri
Only In Missouri
 7 days ago

Summer’s quickly barreling toward a conclusion, a time that many who absolutely love autumn have been looking forward to since, well, last fall. Celebrate those last days of summer with the whole family at the Blue Springs Fall Fun Festival in Missouri. A ton of fun and a full menu of activities await during the final weekend of the summer.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=124EpQ_0bjTvNwe00
Bid a fond farewell to summer at the 52nd Annual Blue Springs Fall Fun Festival in Missouri, set for September 17-19, 2021.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T0fiW_0bjTvNwe00
The beloved festival will be held in downtown Blue Springs, and admission is free. You’ll have to be pretty lucky to snag a parking spot on the festival grounds.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tQiat_0bjTvNwe00
If you don’t, you’ll find paid parking lots throughout town. Then you can grab a ride with the free shuttle that will take you straight to the festival grounds. (The shuttle, however, is not available on Sunday.)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=176YhC_0bjTvNwe00
Carve out plenty of time for your visit to the festival, which is both stroller and handicap accessible. One of the highlights of the festival is the Saturday morning parade.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GMuTK_0bjTvNwe00
The weekend will also be jam-packed with live entertainment, with performances by Starz Dance Studio and Dennis Clements, among others.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48WsEW_0bjTvNwe00
A festival wouldn’t be complete without delicious food and goodies, would it? Those vendors set to attend include Kona Ice, Tip Top Kettle Corn, and Hootchie Cootchie BBQ.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P2DrF_0bjTvNwe00
The kids will have a ton of fun at the Fun Zone, which features inflatables, games, and even more good food.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KORG1_0bjTvNwe00
Find all of the details on the official website of Blue Springs Fall Fun Festival . Or, go here for Facebook.

Have you been to the Blue Springs Fall Fun Festival in Missouri? Do you plan to go in 2021? Let us know in the comments! Are you ready for all of the fun that comes with fall? Here are 11 of the most beautiful fall destinations in Missouri.

Only In Missouri

Only In Missouri

