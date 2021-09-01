Usher In A New Season At The 52nd Annual Blue Springs Fall Fun Festival In Missouri

Summer’s quickly barreling toward a conclusion, a time that many who absolutely love autumn have been looking forward to since, well, last fall. Celebrate those last days of summer with the whole family at the Blue Springs Fall Fun Festival in Missouri. A ton of fun and a full menu of activities await during the final weekend of the summer.

Bid a fond farewell to summer at the 52nd Annual Blue Springs Fall Fun Festival in Missouri, set for September 17-19, 2021.

The beloved festival will be held in downtown Blue Springs, and admission is free. You’ll have to be pretty lucky to snag a parking spot on the festival grounds.

If you don’t, you’ll find paid parking lots throughout town. Then you can grab a ride with the free shuttle that will take you straight to the festival grounds. (The shuttle, however, is not available on Sunday.)

Carve out plenty of time for your visit to the festival, which is both stroller and handicap accessible. One of the highlights of the festival is the Saturday morning parade.

The weekend will also be jam-packed with live entertainment, with performances by Starz Dance Studio and Dennis Clements, among others.

A festival wouldn’t be complete without delicious food and goodies, would it? Those vendors set to attend include Kona Ice, Tip Top Kettle Corn, and Hootchie Cootchie BBQ.

The kids will have a ton of fun at the Fun Zone, which features inflatables, games, and even more good food.

Have you been to the Blue Springs Fall Fun Festival in Missouri? Do you plan to go in 2021? Let us know in the comments!