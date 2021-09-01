355 42nd Street

BRAND NEW END-UNIT MODEL HOME FOR SALE! Stunning 2-Car Garage, 3 Bedroom/3.5 Bath Townhome. This Shiflett II floor plan offers hardwood stairs and upgraded LVP flooring throughout the lower and main levels plus hallway and laundry room on the upper. The Chef+GGs Kitchen has an oversized 12+GG island and an array of upgrades including soft-closing white cabinets, gorgeous quartz countertops, an apron sink, wall microwave/oven combo, cooktop with griddle, and ducted range hood. The decadent Owner+GGs Suite features a tray ceiling and a designer+GGs shower. All bathrooms are upgraded to include soft-closing cabinets, quartz, or granite countertops, and 12x24 bathroom tiling. Large Cantilevered Deck included. Highlander Park offers luxury townhomes in the Historic District of Downtown Fredericksburg, walkable to exceptional dining and shopping, and the VRE. This model home leaseback opportunity won+GGt last long, call today to learn more! *Photos are for illustrative purposes and may differ from actual home.
