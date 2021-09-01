Cancel
Cary, NC

College Football VIP Table Sweepstakes

By 99.9 The Fan
WRAL
 6 days ago

Win our VIP Table to watch the best college games with you and three of your friends and a $50 tab at Abbey Road Tavern and Grill in Apex or Cary every week throughout the football season. We'll post a new video to The Fan Facebook page each Wednesday to highlight a couple of the best college football matchups for the upcoming Saturday, and all you have to do is comment on the post to win the VIP experience. We will choose one random winner each week. And, remember, you can order online!

