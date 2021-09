While at least one New Jersey high school basketball star opted to remain in school instead of signing up with a fledgling professional basketball league, another is on board. Dominick Barlow, the 6-foot-9 forward from Dumont High School, agreed to a six-figure salary with the new Overtime Elite League that is financially backed by Jeff Bezos, hip hop star Drake and NBA stars Kevin Durant and Carmelo Anthony (among others), and he will begin play this fall in Atlanta.