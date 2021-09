Rich Wright estimates he goes through 300 to 400 pounds of powdered sugar during the six days of the Dutchess County Fair to coat his funnel cakes and zeppoles. The toppings for his fried dough are more elaborate, with homemade hot fudge and Bavarian cream being the most popular. But these deep-fried classics that he and his wife sell at their concession, Sugar Shakers, are not necessarily the norm at the fair, the second largest county fair in New York State. In some ways, they’re outliers.