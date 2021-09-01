K-State horticulture expert outlines steps for success

Dear Neil: What is the best way to get rid of goatheads?. When people use the name “goatheads,” I always clarify if they’re talking about grassburs (“sticker burs”) or the much more sinister weed with spines strong enough to puncture volleyballs and bicycle tires. If the latter, those are the true “goatheads.” They are broadleafed weeds with leaves that don’t look anything like blades of grass. Grassburs, by comparison, are true grasses. Their slender, simple and elongated leaves have parallel veins. So, all of that out of the way, you can use a broad-leafed weedkiller (containing 2,4-D) to eliminate goatheads at any time that you see them growing actively, preferably earlier in the growing season than August. Grassburs can only be prevented, and that requires application of pre-emergent weedkiller granules in late winter (two weeks prior to the average date of your last killing freeze) and again 90 days later. Three common pre-emergents are Dimension, Halts and Balan.