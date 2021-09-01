Cancel
Salt Lake County, UT

AM News Brief: Flash Flood Warning, Indoor Air Quality & Reward Offered In Grand County Double Homicide Case

kuer.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“FRAUD,” “F.E.C. VIOLATION,” and “SCAM CHARITY” were printed on the outside of envelopes distributed by the Utah Democratic Party at a town hall in Eagle Mountain Tuesday night for Rep. Burgess Owens, R-UT. The party is criticizing Owens for accepting a $2,000 campaign donation from Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-FL, who’s currently under investigation for sex trafficking. Democrats also wanted to draw attention to a nearly $4,000 fine that the Federal Election Commission imposed on Owens for failing to report last-minute contributions to his 2020 campaign. Owens declined to comment on the Democrats’ complaints, instead saying he wanted to focus on his district. Read the full story. — Sonja Hutson.

www.kuer.org

