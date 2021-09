It takes a high level of self-awareness to hit pause on a successful acting career and go back to drama school, but that’s what Fala Chen did in 2014. Already a major celebrity in Hong Kong, with more than 30 credits under her belt, she auditioned for Juilliard, got in, and returned to America. (Born in Chengdu, the actress moved to Atlanta when she was 14 and then to Hong Kong to launch her career after graduating from Emory.) “I wasn’t feeling challenged,” she says. “I needed to walk away and unlearn and relearn everything.” It would prove a wise decision. Fresh off receiving her MFA in 2018, Chen landed her first American gig, as one of the Upper East Side private school moms in HBO’s The Undoing.