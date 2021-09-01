CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
John P. Honeycutt

By Watson-King Funeral Home
richmondobserver
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAMLET — John P. “Johnny” Honeycutt, 74, of Hamlet, passed away Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021 at Richmond Co. Hospice Haven. He was born Oct. 11, 1946 in Mecklenberg County, a son of the late John Pernay and Viola Howell Honeycutt. Johnny retired from Industrial Sheet Metal and was the owner...

Natchez, MSNatchez Democrat

Willie Earl Jackson

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Willie Earl “Baby Earl” Jackson, 31, of Natchez, MS, who departed this earthly life on Aug. 17, 2021, in Baton Rouge, LA will be held on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at the Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Natchez at 11 a.m. with Rev. Michele Brooks officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. Visitation services will be held on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez and on Saturday, Aug. 28, from 10 a.m. until service time at the cemetery. Please be advised all visitors are required to wear masks and will not be permitted entrance without it. Visitors will be rotated out if it appears to be getting over crowded in chapel area. Please be considerate of the family; wear masks, hand sanitize, social distance and adhere to all safety precautions.
Natchez, MSNatchez Democrat

Wendy Marie Williams

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Wendy Marie Williams, 39, of Natchez, who died August 15, 2021 at Merit Health in Natchez will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 23, 2021, at the Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery Natchez, officiated by Pastor Joe Pickett under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
Benton Harbor, MIWSJM

Rev. George E. Poole

The Rev. George E. Poole, 67 of Indianapolis, IN went home to be with the Lord on August 21, 2021 at The Indiana University Hospital, Indianapolis. Full obituary is pending. Arrangements have been entrusted to Robbins Brothers Funeral Home, Benton Harbor. VISITATION. Saturday. September 4, 2021. 10:00 AM to 11:00...
Upper Sandusky, OHDaily Chief-Union

Obit Gary Coldiron

Gary Richard Coldiron, age 68, of Nevada, passed away Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at Grady Memorial Hospital, Delaware. Memorial services for Gary Richard Coldiron will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky with the Rev. Mike Greenler officiating. Visitation is 4-6 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Sumter, SCItem

ELINDA GAIL HARRISON

Elinda Gail Harrison, 62, died on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital, Sumter. She was born on March 11, 1959, in Manning, a daughter of Andretta Houston Harrison and the late Joe Nathan Harrison. Funeral services for Miss Harrison will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday...
Kenton, OHKenton Times

Obit Karl P. McNeal

A celebration of life for Karl P. McNeal will be held from 1:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. on Sunday, August 29, 2021 at the Community Building at the Hardin County Fairgrounds in Kenton. Masks will be required. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial...
Ocala, FLocala-news.com

Mr. Ollie La’Wayne Collins

Mr. Ollie La’Wayne Collins, age 51, transitioned to be with his heavenly father on Friday, August 13, 2021 at Advent Health of Ocala. He was a graduate of Forest High School (Class of 1988). Ollie attended Stevens Transport in Dallas Texas to receive his CDL. He was retired from the Marion County School Board. Mr. Collins was the owner of Blades of Glory Lawn Service and Ollie Collins Catering.
Upper Sandusky, OHDaily Chief-Union

Obit John Schaadt

John F. Schaadt, age 76, of Harpster, passed away at 11:38 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Westbrook Assisted Living & Memory Care in Upper Sandusky. Funeral services for John F. Schaadt will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky with the Rev. Mark Schuring officiating. Visitation is 3-5 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, and also the family will receive immediately following the service.
Pulaski, VANRVNews

McNally, Robert Frank

Robert Frank McNally passed away August 17, 2021 at English Meadows in Blacksburg VA. He was 94 years old. Robert was born in June 3, 1927 in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of the late Mary Billings and Nicholas John McNally. He grew up in Winter Park, FL and Bristol VA. He attended Bristol Virginia High School and was a member of the All-City football team. Before graduating in 1947, Robert served two years in the US Navy and was stationed in Peleliu Island in the South Pacific.
Sanford, NCThe Sanford Herald

Tamara Ann Wicker

SANFORD — Tamara Ann Wicker, 49, of Sanford, transitioned into eternal rest on Tuesday (08/17/21) at her home.. Tamara was born on July 14, 1972, to Virginia Burch and Charles Wicker. She was also blessed with extra parents, Bobby Jackson and Naomi and Terry Robinson. Thank you for reading!. Please...
Sumter, SCItem

CURTIS ALEXANDER WEEKS

Curtis "Tiny" Alexander Weeks, 68, firstborn of Lewis Jr. and Sue Bell McDonald Weeks, was born on May 21, 1953, in Sumter. He departed this life on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital in Sumter. Public viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. today at...
Sweet Springs, MOkmmo.com

CODY DIERKING

Cody Austin Dierking, 22, of rural Sweet Springs, MO, passed away Friday, August 20, in rural Grand Pass. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, August 27, at First Baptist Church, 8 North Odell Avenue in Marshall, with William W. Harlow officiating. Burial will follow in Blackburn Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church.
Mount Victory, OHKenton Times

Obit Donald Otis Anderson

Donald Otis Anderson, 90 of Mount Victory passed away on Tuesday, August 24, 2021. Visitation will be held at SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME on Friday, August 27, 2021 from 12:30 P.M. to 1:30 P.M. There will be a graveside service held on Friday, August 27, at 2:00 P.M. at Hale Cemetery, Mount Victory, Ohio.
Upper Sandusky, OHDaily Chief-Union

Obit Dale King

Dale L. King, age 61, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at his residence. Memorial services for Dale L. King will be private with the Rev. Bill Williamson officiating. Burial will be at Old Mission Cemetery. There will be no public visitations. Memorial contributions may be made...
Arlington, OHDaily Chief-Union

Obit Doris Webb

ARLINGTON — Doris Ann Webb, age 76, formerly of Forest, died at 1:10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Bluffton Community Hospital. Visitation is 12-1 p.m. Saturday, at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Jenera. Funeral services will be held at the church at 1 p.m. Saturday with Pastor Matthew Nowak officiating. Burial will follow at Hueston Cemetery.
Obituariesthewestsidegazette.com

McWhite’s Funeral Home Services

Funeral services for the Lauran Mae Creary – 80 were held August 21st at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services for the late Michael Creary – 45 were held August 21st at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services for the late Leo Edmonds – 64 were held August 21st at...
Jefferson, GAmainstreetnews.com

Reverend Julius Mack

JEFFERSON - Reverend Julius Mack, 63, Jefferson, entered into rest Wednesday, August 25, 2021. The Reverend Mack was born in Jefferson, a son of the late Jesse Mack McCluskey and the late Virginia Lee Jackson Mack. Reverend Mack had been the pastor of Bush River Baptist Church for 29 years, worked for Mainstreet Newspapers for 50 years and was currently the printing shop foreman.
Morgantown, WVThe Dominion Post

Gregory Rhodes

Retired Morgantown City Police Department Sgt. Gregory Dean “Greg” Rhodes, 53, of Cheat Lake, passed away Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Mon Health Medical Center from a hard fought battle with COVID-19. He was born Aug. 12, 1968, in Uniontown, Pa. Greg is survived by his wife of nearly 31...
ObituariesButler Eagle

William P. Benzinger Jr.

In loving memory of William P. Benzinger Jr. We were blessed to be by your side when you passed three years ago. We continue to be blessed knowing that you are with Jesus because you trusted Him as your Savior and Lord. Jesus is our only hope and salvation. We...
Raleigh, NCMy Daily Record.com

Annie Scurlock, 83

RALEIGH — Annie Scurlock, 83, formerly of Erwin, died Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. Services provided by Dafford Funeral Home of Angier.

