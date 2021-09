PINEHURST — Doris Alden Smith, 98, of Foxhollow Retirement Home in Pinehurst, passed away peaceful Monday, Aug. 30, 2021 at FirstHealth Hospice House. Doris was one of eight daughters born to Amasa Crawford and Lilia Campbell Alden of Marston, where she grew up, married and lived for most of her life. She was married to Ralph Felton Smith Sr. and worked for many years as postmaster of the Marston Post Office.