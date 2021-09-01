Cancel
Technology

Microsoft to unveil new Surface hardware on September 22

By Zac Bowden
windowscentral.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft has announced its fall hardware event. The event will take place on September 22. It'll be an online event with a live webcast, beginning 11AM ET. Microsoft has today announced that it will be holding a Surface hardware event in a few weeks time, on September 22 as a virtual event. The company is expected to unveil new hardware with Windows 11, including the Surface Pro 8, Surface Go 3, and perhaps a new flagship Surface laptop.

