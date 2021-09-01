September Style

You’ve likely heard of rock star Rino Cerbone or tried to snag a reservation at his always-booked Italian eatery, Heritage, in the Mass District. He’s quite the shapeshifter. Before opening up shop last year, Cerbone lived a rock ‘n’ roll lifestyle as the front man of Stellar Revival and Westview and has even opened for Bon Jovi. He eventually returned to his Fort Lauderdale roots to pursue his passion of becoming a restaurateur, like his Italian immigrant family. The result is his industrial-meets-modern-chic outpost, which opened before the onset of the pandemic. The same East-meets-West coast vibes you’ll find inside Heritage are reflected in Cerbone’s style. “Fashion influence for me would be a cross between Ryan Gosling, David Beckham, Adam Levine, and Johnny Depp,” shares the 36-year-old chef/owner. “The reason for this is because they all have a rugged style, but when they clean up, they have a very sleek European flair to their style, which I’m into.” When not in a chef’s coat, Cerbone says he’s likely wearing “a pair of jeans, rad boots, and a shirt with either a really cool jacket or overshirt.” He exudes honest confidence, noting that if he ever wanted to switch up his wardrobe and try a new trend, he would pursue it.