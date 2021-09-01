Cancel
September Style

By Emily C. Laskowski
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out the Western fashion coming to Jackson Hole’s Western Design Conference. Founded 29 years ago in Cody, Wyoming, the Western Design Conference is a four-day showcase for Western craftspeople, collectors, interior designers, architects, and fashion designers. At home in Jackson Hole for more than a decade, this year the annual event takes place September 9-12.

