Grilled Asparagus With Olive Oil and Parmesan
Prepare a charcoal fire. 2. Toss the asparagus in the pure olive oil, and salt and pepper them lightly. Grill the asparagus over a medium-hot fire for about 5 minutes, turning the spears until the skin is shriveled and slightly charred all over. Test the asparagus for doneness at its thickest point with the tip of a knife; the asparagus should feel soft in the center. Transfer to warm plates and drizzle with extra-virgin olive oil and juice from ½ lemon.
