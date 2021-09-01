Cancel
Recipes

Grilled Asparagus With Olive Oil and Parmesan

By Daniel Neman
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRECIPE: The Tenderloin Room's Gloria Ruth Cocktail. 1. Prepare a charcoal fire. 2. Toss the asparagus in the pure olive oil, and salt and pepper them lightly. Grill the asparagus over a medium-hot fire for about 5 minutes, turning the spears until the skin is shriveled and slightly charred all over. Test the asparagus for doneness at its thickest point with the tip of a knife; the asparagus should feel soft in the center. Transfer to warm plates and drizzle with extra-virgin olive oil and juice from ½ lemon.

