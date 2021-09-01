Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Olmsted County, MN

Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Reports Possible Drowning

By Kim David
Posted by 
KFIL Radio
KFIL Radio
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible drowning. Deputies were called to a residence in the 1000 block of Brookfield Ct SE around 6:15 pm Tuesday and found a woman performing CPR on her husband. She said she found her husband on the bottom of the swimming pool after he had not responded to her calls from inside their home. Deputies took over CPR until paramedics arrived but the man could not be revived.

kfilradio.com

Comments / 0

KFIL Radio

KFIL Radio

Rochester, MN
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
566K+
Views
ABOUT

103.1/1060 KFIL plays the very BEST in country's greatest hits, farm reports, and high school sports. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://kfilradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Olmsted County, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
County
Olmsted County, MN
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Olmsted County, MN
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Ct#Accident#Olmsted County Sheriff#Brookfield Ct Se#Cpr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Minnesota StatePosted by
KFIL Radio

UPDATE: Search Ends For Missing Minnesota Toddler

Edina, MN (KROC AM News) - A search for a Minnesota toddler that began Labor Day afternoon ended tragically Tuesday. The Edina Police Dept. announced Tuesday afternoon the body of the 2 1/2-year-old girl was recovered around 1:00 pm. Her body was found in a pond located near Rosland Park,...
Millville, MNPosted by
KFIL Radio

Two People Hurt in Motorcycle-Deer Crash Near Millville

Millville, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol says two people brought a motorcycle that collided with a deer along a stretch of Highway 60 in Wabasha County Saturday afternoon. Both were transported to St. Mary's hospital following the collision around 1:30 p.m. The State Patrol says it occurred just...
Iowa StatePosted by
KFIL Radio

Iowa Motorcyclist Killed by Flying Kayak

Rossville, IA (KROC-AM News) - A motorcyclist was killed by an airborne kayak in northeastern Iowa on Sunday. The Iowa State Patrol says 75-year-old John Thein of Guttenberg Iowa was driving a motorcycle on a rural road in Allamakee County when he was struck by a kayak that had flown off a trailer being pulled by a truck traveling in the opposite direction. The deadly incident was reported shortly before 11 AM.
Maplewood, MNPosted by
KFIL Radio

Chase of Stolen Car in Maplewood Ends in Deadly Crash

Maplewood, MN (KROC-AM News) - A police chase in the Twin Cities yesterday resulted in a crash that killed two people. According to MN Crime and other media reports, the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office indicated the victims were passengers in a car that crashed into a yard in Maplewood, ending a two-mile-long chase that began around 3:30 Friday afternoon when a deputy spotted a car that had been reported stolen and attempted a traffic stop. The names and ages of the two people who died in the crash have not been released.
Olmsted County, MNPosted by
KFIL Radio

Two Arrests Made In Chatfield Mushroom Bust

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A rare drug bust in Olmsted County. It involved mushrooms, the kind that get people high. The Sheriff’s Office says officers executed a search at a residence in Chatfield Thursday and found a “mushroom grow operation.”. Besides mushrooms that were in various stages of...
Brownsdale, MNPosted by
KFIL Radio

Brownsdale Roller Rink Leveled by Saturday Night Fire

Brownsdale, MN (KROC-AM News) - A well-known entertainment venue that served numerous generations of southeastern Minnesota residents for more than 60 years went up in flames Saturday night. The Brownsdale Volunteer Fire Department today reported that firefighters responded to reports of a fire at the Rohler Rink Skating Rink in...
Minnesota StatePosted by
KFIL Radio

Suspect Arrested For Road Rage Murder of Minnesota Baseball Coach

Plymouth, MN (KROC-AM News) - Police in a western Twin Cities suburb are reporting an arrest has been made in a high-profile road rage case. The Plymouth Police Department has scheduled a news conference this afternoon to release information about the person who has been taken into custody as the suspect in the shooting death of a youth baseball coach following a rolling altercation on Highway 169 on July 6th. 56-year-old Jay Boughton was driving home from a youth baseball game with his teenage son when he was fatally shot.
Rochester, MNPosted by
KFIL Radio

Teenager Hit By Vehicle Near Rochester School

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester teenager ended up in the hospital Tuesday after being hit by a vehicle near Century High School. A Rochester Police Dept. report says a 15-year-old boy was walking south across Viola Rd with another teenager when he was hit by a vehicle that was driven by a 39-year-old woman.
Wabasha County, MNPosted by
KFIL Radio

Wabasha County Crash Left Woman With Life-Threatening-Injuries

Reads Landing, MN (KROC-AM News) - Four people were hurt, including one person with life-threatening injuries, in a crash involving three vehicles yesterday in Wabasha County. The State Patrol says the crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Highway 61 on the northern edge of Reads Landing, about 2 miles north of Wabasha. A news release says a smaller SUV and minivan were traveling north when they made contact and the smaller SUV was pushed into the path of a southbound SUV.

Comments / 0

Community Policy