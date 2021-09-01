Covid-scams have cost consumers $500+ million, with online shopping seeing the most complaints

Scammers are getting more and more crafty in their efforts to part honest people from their money as evidenced by a couple scams that are being reported in the region. Some residents have said they have gotten a call from someone claiming to be from Medicare who had actually been able to obtain part of the their address and a portion of their Medicare number, claiming they were sending a new card. The target got suspicious when the scammer said they were sending a "free" product like a back or knee brace. The crook hung up when asked for a call-back number.