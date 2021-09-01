Cancel
Covid-scams have cost consumers $500+ million, with online shopping seeing the most complaints

By KM Katishi Maake
morningbrew.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleE-commerce has its benefits—shopping in your pajamas, for one. But many consumers saw its dark side last year. Scammers have swindled consumers out of $545 million in Covid–related scams since the start of the pandemic, per the Federal Trade Commission. The agency received 500,000+ complaints from Jan. 1, 2020 through Aug. 30, 2021; the most (55,000) came from online shopping, and totaled $45 million in losses.

