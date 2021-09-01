Cancel
Colorado State

A Massive Wild Horse Roundup In Colorado Is Happening

The wild west is about to get a little wilder as the feds are planning to roundup a bunch of wild horse here in Colorado...over 700 of them to be exact. According to the Denver Channel, more than 780 wild horses are about to be rounded up in a drought-stricken area of Colorado despite a last-minute appeal by Gov. Jared Polis to pause the operation to try and come up with a more humane way to do it while he also stated his concern over the horses fate.

Denver, CO
Chilling Out: Black Bear In Denver Backyard Relocated

The bears are roaming around and searching to pack on the pounds before their months-long hibernation period where they will be all snuggled tight and resting for the winter months. That actually sounds like something I may want to try soon myself. With that being said, these same bears that are searching for food have been coming down into more urban areas to find it, and it can be exhausting.
Colorado State
Colorado Wildfire Update: Morgan Creek at Over 7,000 Acres

The Black Mountain Fire in Grand County, Colorado was reportedly burning at 400 acres just two days ago (September 2), however, it's not the only wildfire in Colorado. While Black Mountain hasn't grown much in the last few days, according to the Incident Information System there are several other wildfires in Colorado that have grown in size.
Colorado State
Best Of Colorado: Bishop Castle Has A Fire Breathing Dragon

There are so many things to do and see here in Colorado. Unique places, awesome places, fun places, and awe-inspiring places. I think this particular spot can be described using ALL of the adjectives at the same time. I don't know how I've gone so long without knowing about it, especially since I have a six-year-old who LOVES castles and dragons. I may have found his dream spot.

