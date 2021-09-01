Cancel
5 reasons eggs are the perfect food for any meal

By Get Cracking®
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnce upon a time, eggs were considered a “breakfast food”: a hearty, healthy way to start your morning. These days, eggs have kicked the clock to the curb and come out of their collective shell as a delicious, nutritious and endlessly versatile solution for meals or snacks—morning, noon or night. Here are five reasons—and 10 recipes—proving that eggs have earned their rep as the perfect family-friendly food for any style, any budget and any time of the day.

