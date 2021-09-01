Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

The 15 best board games on PC

By Matt Jarvis
rockpapershotgun.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's 2021, so we're probably past the point that we need to tell you tabletop games - known to many as board games - have had a renaissance in recent years. Getting around a table, throwin' them dice, eatin' them maize-based snacks... what a way to spend an evening! But equally undeniable is the fact that it's been hard to, you know, gather in groups in recent history. Luckily, the board game revolution has reached video games, and you can get some cracking digital PC versions of your physical favourites.

www.rockpapershotgun.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Games#Card Games#Miniatures Game#Epic Games#Digital Board#Honda#Mtg#Hearthstone#Arena#Colt Express#Ticket To Ride
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Card Game
NewsBreak
RPG
Related
Hobbiescoloradopols.com

Best Casino Games for Beginners

One roll bet, the numbers are 2, 3, 7, 11 as well as 12. Intrigued in playing Craps? Participate the activity at Sycuan Gambling enterprise Hotel. Discover various other preferred casino table video games and also promotions. “Online casino video games” reroutes right here. For the computer game, see Casino...
Video Gameskiss951.com

Ouch! The Most Common Video Gaming Injuries

Game over. Ever been playing your favorite video game and end up pulling a muscle? One time I was playing with our Wi-Fit and smacked my hand into a wall. That was fun…. Video Games can cause some injuries, but which is the most common? A new report by CasinoSource.co.uk has revealed which console is the most dangerous to play (due to injuries sustained), and what the most common gaming injuries are. Well, guess what…PlayStation was revealed as the most dangerous console to play.
Video Gamesab-gaming.com

Glyph Out Now On Steam

Critically acclaimed in the press, Glyph, from studio Bolverk Games, realizes the transition from Nintendo Switch to Steam today, Monday. The lively marble game/ball roller where you play as a mechanical scarab, working to restore an ancient civilization overrun by machines gone mad, is welcomed as a fresh take on the genre by platform game enthusiasts.
Video Gamesmxdwn.com

Stardew Valley, A Popular Farming Simulator Game, Is Coming To Xbox Game Pass

Starwdew Valley, a popular farming simulator game with RPG mechanics that has been quite popular on the Nintendo Switch, is now coming to Xbox Game Pass. The news was revealed on August 10 during a Twitch gaming showcase that listed all the new games that would be heading to Xbox Game Pass, including this beloved simulation role-playing game, Aragami 2, Evil Genius 2, and Pupparazzi. Although a formal date has not yet been announced, Eric Barone, the creator of the game, has stated that he expects Starwdew Valley to join the Xbox Game Pass library sometime “this Fall.”
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Knight’s Edge: Lightfox Games’ debut 3v3 multiplayer mobile game is coming in September 2021

If you have been a veteran player at League of Legends: Wild Rift and Clash Royale, you are definitely going to love the epic masterpiece that is being crafted by Lightfox Games. The 3v3 multiplayer game titled, Knight’s Edge is set to release in the month of September 2021. Moreover, the game is currently under pre-registration on Google Play Store for Android devices ahead of its release next month.
Gamblinggforgames.com

The Best and Worst Casino Games You Can Play

Some people visit casinos just for the fun and entertainment it can provide. It’s a nice escape from everyday mundane life and does offer a bit of a thrill no matter which games you’re playing. However, most of us enter a casino with the hopes that we might emerge a little richer than we arrived.
Video GamesComicBook

Games Workshop Promises Guaranteed Pre-Orders for Upcoming Major Warhammer 40K Release

Games Workshop is changing the way they handle pre-orders of major Warhammer: 40,000 and other miniatures game releases. In an article posted to the Warhammer Community site earlier this week, Games Workshop guaranteed that anyone who orders a copy of the upcoming Kill Team: Octarius starter box will receive a copy. This is a notable departure from previous starter box releases, in which copies would sell out in hours or even minutes due to a combination of high demand and scalpers. What's more - Games Workshop also noted that they are "looking at ways" to make sure that fans don't miss out on other upcoming launch boxes or Starter Box sets, which seems to imply that they are considering extending this guarantee to other major Warhammer releases.
Video GamesNME

‘Rebel Galaxy’ is free for one week on Epic Games Store

Rebel Galaxy, the swashbuckling space sim from Double Damage Games, is free for one week on the Epic Games Store. Epic Games is giving away yet another great game for free – this time, making sci-fi sim Rebel Galaxy available free to download from today, August 12. Make sure you...
Video GamesComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Just Added One of Its Best Games Yet

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate just added one of its best games yet. After announcing it was coming earlier this year, Microsoft and Supergiant Games have finally added Hades to both Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate, which is now available to play, through the subscription service, on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. And if you didn't know this was a big deal, Xbox Game Pass teasing it all week and changing its profile picture and header on Twitter for the game should be all the evidence you need.
Gamblingfemalefirst.co.uk

Are slots the most preferred casino game by women?

Online casino play is a multibillion dollar industry and any operator needs to stand out in a competitive sector. There may be plenty of business to go around but digital casinos need to innovate and provide plenty of choice to their customers. Online operators also need to understand that customer...
Video Gamesepicstream.com

Can Steam Deck Play Nintendo Switch Games?

Tech & Games Editor, Manager of Tech Section Longtime tech & games writer. Former Tencent gaming analyst. With the announcement of the Steam Deck, Valve is positioning this new device and console and PC alike, capable of playing PC and console games, no problem. But many gamers wonder if it’s a PC, can it play Nintendo games? And better yet, can it play Switch games?
Video GamesThe Windows Club

How to Install Steam and Manage Games on PC

Steam is one of the strongest players in PC gaming, and for many, Steam is PC gaming. If you are not much interested in Xbox Game Pass, Steam is a great alternative that holds a huge library of games that you can install. This post shares how you can install Steam and Manage Games on your PC.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Watch a Warhammer 40,000 animation from Warhammer+ free for a limited time

When it was first rumored that Games Workshop were planning a streaming service, it seemed like kind of a naff deal. We've already got too many TV subscriptions, who wants to sign up for another one? (Even if it did end up providing a refuge for all the fan animators GW hired before the updated IP guidelines cracked down on them?) But Warhammer+ turned out to be more than Netflix with orks, providing access to an archive of magazines and ebooks, in-house hobby shows, premium access to official events, exclusive minis, apps, and so on.
Video Gamesapppicker.com

How to Optimize Your PC for Gaming

So, you’re pumped up and ready to enter the world of PC gaming? You’ve made a wise choice. You could have opted to go for one of the popular consoles – such as a PS5 or XBOX Series X – but you’ve chosen to side with the PC gamers instead. Smart play.
Video GamesIGN

Collectibles

If you need some help finding the trickier items, or just need a simple checklist to get you through each level, check out the Collectibles Checklist page of this wiki. There will be some levels where you won't be able to grab every item your first time through. Don't worry! The Brain Tumbler in Sasha's Lab will let you revisit every mind level you've completed, so you can return to each area to do a more thorough search.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

New World has taken second place on Steam's wishlist

Steam wishlist is one of the most important metrics by which a game's future success can be judged. Though one can argue that most people take a fleeting interest in a game, once the number goes into hundreds of thousands or even low millions, even if a small percentage of those people are those genuinely interested in the game, and then others who may try it if turns out to be good, it is still a large number of interested fans.
Video GamesDigital Trends

Crusader Kings 3 is coming to consoles in a first for the franchise

Crusader Kings 3 is officially moving off of PC and onto consoles. During the Xbox Gamescom Showcase, it was revealed that the grand strategy title, in which players can marry their cousin and be the king of a nation at the young age of six, is coming to both the Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. However, the game will also be coming to PlayStation 5, according to a report from Gematsu.

Comments / 0

Community Policy