Las Vegas, NV

Jonard Tools CableSaber (AST-200) Receives CI&M Innovators Award!

Las Vegas Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficial Announcement Made During BICSI Fall 2021 Conference & Exhibition. Elmsford, N.Y., Tuesday, August 31, 2021 - Jonard Tools is excited to announce that our CableSaber (AST-200) was recognized as one of the most innovative tools of the cabling industry by the Cabling Installation & Maintenance Innovators Awards. An esteemed and experienced panel of judges from the cabling community recognized Jonard Tools as a Gold Level honoree.

Local
Nevada Business
Business
Economy
