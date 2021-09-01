Cancel
MLB

Watch Mets announcer Gary Cohen go nuts with his all-time great call of Javy Baez's game-winning run

By Charles Curtis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
It was quite a wild day at Citi Field with the New York Mets returning to their home after Javy Baez and others gave thumbs down to their own fans.

Die-hards made themselves heard in response, while Miami Marlins first baseman Jesus Aguilar referenced the gesture to Francisco Lindor.

But then Baez scored the winning run by hustling around third on an error, and all was (temporarily) forgiven.

That moment included an all-time great call by an all-time great play-by-play man in Gary Cohen. The SNY legend captured the thrilling series of events and capped it off with “TURN THOSE THUMBS AROUND.”

What’s even better is cameras captured his call, as he leaped out of his seat excitedly:

In case you missed the play:

Amazin’.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

