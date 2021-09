Kinston, N.C. – Lenoir/Greene United Way kicked off their annual fundraising campaign for 2022 with a special virtual event. Lenox China, a longtime supporter of Lenoir/Greene United Way has donated four beautiful china patterns made right here in Kinston to be sold locally to support our community. All proceeds from the china sale will go directly back into United Way’s Annual Campaign. The china will be sold per piece and is first come, first serve. Don’t miss your opportunity to own a beautiful piece of Kinston’s Lenox plant!