49ers 2021 practice squad tracker

Getting the active roster down to 53 players is only part of the 49ers’ pre-season preparations. They’ll also put together a 16-player practice squad filled with some players they just let go who cleared waivers or chose not to sign elsewhere. They may also choose to add free agents from other clubs.

Follow along here as we keep you apprised of reported practice squad signings for San Francisco. They can keep up to 16 players, but only six of them can have more than two accrued NFL seasons.

Teams can officially sign players to their practice squad at 1:00 pm Pacific Time, but reports generally trickle out before that.

CB Dee Virgin

S Jared Mayden

OL Senio Kelemete

LB Elijah Sullivan

TE Tanner Hudson

FB Josh Hokit

QB Nate Sudfeld

TE Jordan Matthews