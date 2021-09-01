Cancel
NFL

Report: Bucs rework Evans' contract to create up to $8.94M in cap space

By Jack Browne
theScore
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tampa Bay Buccaneers and wide receiver Mike Evans agreed to a contract restructuring to create as much as $8.94 million in cap space, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports. The Bucs will reportedly turn Evans' $12.25-million base salary into an $11.18-million bonus and a veteran's minimum salary of $1.075 million.

