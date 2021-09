An intentional balk? Yup, that’s a thing, thanks to the same team which brought us the opener: the Tampa Bay Rays. According to the Associated Press, in Sunday’s game against the Boston Red Sox, Rays right-hander Collin McHugh “intentionally balked to begin the 10th, moving automatic runner Jonathan Araúz from second base to third. McHugh slowed feigned a throw to third, prompting the obvious balk call. The Rays led by two runs at the time -- the move prevented any chance of sign relaying from second base. Araúz eventually scored, that run against McHugh being unearned.”