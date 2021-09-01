Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

With NFL cutting down rosters, several former LSU Tigers were released

By Shawn Utley
wmleader.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the worst days of the NFL calendar for a lot of players hoping to realize their dreams of playing in the league. Teams had to cut down their roster to 53 players. With over 30 cuts per team, that means that near 1,000 young men won’t be on the active roster, as of now.

wmleader.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ja'marr Chase
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Tigers#Lsu Football#Jaguars#Chargers#American Football#New England Patriots#Titans#Lsu Tigers Wire#Louisiana State News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks’ horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys’ putrid 31st ranked defense. Hey, they were...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers sign surprise cut off waiver wire

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back a surprise cut from yesterday. Today, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced that the Packers have re-signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Originally, Pelissero mentioned that the Packers planned to bring Benkert back if he wasn’t claimed. Luckily, the former Virginia quarterback...
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

This is why teams are not interested in Cam Newton

Much has been made of Cam Newton’s release by the New England Patriots, and the lack of interest from other teams in light of that. In reality, it sounds like the biggest factor is simply that Newton isn’t the player he once was in the eyes of NFL teams. According...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL Quarterback Has Been Released From Prison

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Art Schlichter spent roughly a decade in prison because of a huge ticket scheme. It wasn’t until this summer that he was released from the Trumbull Correctional Institution in Ohio. Schlichter, the No. 4 overall pick in the 1982 NFL Draft, became eligible for parole on...
NFLUSA Today

Here’s what Nick Saban told Bill Belichick about Mac Jones before the draft

Prior to the 2021 NFL draft, coach Bill Belichick did diligent research on former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones — who land with the New England patriots at 15th overall. It’s well documented that Belichick and Alabama head coach Nick Saban have a close relationship. With New England preparing to take Jones, Saban peeled back the curtain on what teams were asking about the quarterback.
NFLPopculture

Simone Biles' Boyfriend Jonathan Owens Back in NFL After Being Cut by Houston Texans

Jonathan Owens is back in the NFL. According to the Houston Chronicle, the boyfriend of gymnastics superstar Simone Biles returns to the Houston Texans as part of the practice squad. On Tuesday, Owens was cut by the Texans as the team was getting the roster down to 53 players. This comes after Owens and Biles celebrated their one-year anniversary together.
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
NFLNBC Sports

Ex-Eagles LB finds new NFL home after jail sentence

Less than a month after he spent a day in jail, former Eagles linebacker and Super Bowl champion Mychal Kendricks has found a new NFL home. Kendricks is expected to sign with the 49ers, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport is reporting:. Kendricks, who turns 31 next month, played in one...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Jets, Texans Trade

After losing star pass rusher Carl Lawson to a season-ending injury over a week ago, the New York Jets scoured the trade market for a potential replacement. Today, they found one in Shaq Lawson. The Houston Texans traded the former first-round pick to the Jets today. In exchange, the team...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Have Claimed A New Quarterback

The Dallas Cowboys cut a pair of quarterbacks on Tuesday in Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert. As a result, Cooper Rush was the only backup quarterback listed on the depth chart behind Dak Prescott. It didn’t take very long for the Cowboys to add another signal-caller to their roster, though....
Alabama StatePosted by
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.

Comments / 0

Community Policy