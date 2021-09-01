Cancel
Fairfax County, VA

Flood Warning issued for Fairfax by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 11:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 12:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Fairfax The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has extended the * Flood Warning for Northwestern Fairfax County in northern Virginia * Until 130 PM EDT. * At 1102 AM EDT, stream gauge along Difficult Run at Wolf Trap reports minor flooding is ongoing, however stream levels have crested are slowly falling. Between 2 to 4 inches of rain have fallen from earlier thunderstorms. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Centreville... Reston Herndon... Lowes Island Oakton... Sterling Chantilly... Wolf Trap Great Falls... Fairfax Station Clifton

alerts.weather.gov

