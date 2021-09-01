Cancel
Obituaries

Joe “Joe Mamma” Martinez

La Junta Tribune-Democrat
 7 days ago

Peacock-Larsen Funeral Home & Arkansas Valley Crematory. Joe "Joe Mamma" Martinez, 82, on August 25, 2021, he went to be with our Lord peacefully with several family members by his side. He was born on February 18, 1939 in Wiley, Colorado to Martin and Conception (Ariza) Martinez, and spent his childhood in Swink and La Junta.

