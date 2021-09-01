Cancel
NEW Borough Website

merchantville.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn August 27th the Borough of Merchantville launched its new website. So, when you logon to www.merchantvillenj.gov - the official municipal website of Merchantville Borough - you will notice a lot of changes. News Center, Upcoming Events and a photo slider are prominently displayed on the homepage. You'll also find easy access to forms and permits, agenda and minutes, payments, programs and a search bar on this updated site. Catch up or stay current on Council, Land Use, Shade Tree, Historic Preservation and Diversity meeting agenda and minutes. Browse through the calendar to search for monthly meetings and local events. It's still a work in progress so you may find that some links are not fully functional yet - so help out by dropping a line to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. if you spot a problem or connection error. Thanks!

www.merchantville.com

