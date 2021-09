When Formula 1’s return to the Netherlands for the first time in 36 years was announced, there was a mix of excitement and trepidation. Zandvoort is an old-school circuit that is draped among the sand dunes on the coast of the North Sea, and the majority of drivers had raced there at some stage in their junior careers. But a Formula 3 car and a Formula 1 car are very different beasts, and most agreed the circuit was going to struggle to host the latter.