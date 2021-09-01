Would you be a “good” citizen or a “bad” citizen?
On a trip to China, I was deeply moved by the courageous faith of so many Chinese. In our country, during the quarantine, many churches have installed new cameras to broadcast their worship services for the first time over the internet. In China, all churches have had cameras installed by the government. They are used to video who attends church to lower their social credit score as “bad” citizens. Their ability to do things, get jobs, be educated, and move about the country is determined by that credit score. “Good” citizens get more; “bad” citizens are persecuted. In spite of the great price it can cost someone to go to church in China, the churches are full for every service. Why do the people pay such a price to practice their Christian faith?amnews.com
Comments / 0