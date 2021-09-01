Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Wynona Public Schools Transitions To Virtual Learning After Staff Member Tests Positive For COVID-19

By News On 6
news9.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWynona Public Schools announced Tuesday that it would be transitioning students to virtual learning after more than 25% of students came into close contact with a staff member who recently tested positive for COVID-19. According to school officials, after a consultation with the Osage County Health Department, students were released early on Tuesday to begin the transition to virtual learning.

www.news9.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Sarasota, FLyoursun.com

Teacher dies before meeting students

NORTH PORT — As a teacher, Michelle Lee Cook wanted the tough cases. She enjoyed helping at-risk and disabled students because she could make a difference in their lives. Bethanne Bearden knew that, but she didn’t know how much of an impact her sister had on students until this week.
Public Healthdistrictadministration.com

School closings tracker: Where districts are shutting down again due to COVID-19 outbreaks

Just like during the initial COVID outbreak in March 2020, schools across the country are shutting down as infection rates surge in their classrooms and communities. The perfect storm of the delta variant, low vaccination rates in parts of the country, and political resistance to universal masking have sent tens of thousands of students and staff members into isolation and quarantine just as the new school year has gotten underway.
EducationPosted by
The Independent

Four teachers from same Florida school district die from Covid within 24 hours

Four teachers in Florida’s Broward County have died from Covid-19 within 24 hours, according to the county’s teachers union.Three of the educators were not vaccinated from the disease, the union’s president told CBS News. The teachers died between Tuesday and Wednesday, Anna Fusco said.Broward County Public Schools – encompassing the second-largest county in the state – have mandated that students, staff and visitors at its schools must wear face coverings, defying an order from Governor Ron DeSantis that bans such mandates, despite surging infections across the US.The governor has also urged school officials to slash educators’ salaries for enforcing...
Houston, TXfox26houston.com

Parents livid after learning Klein ISD teacher gave questionnaire asking students if they've been vaccinated

HOUSTON - Do you think it’s appropriate for a teacher to ask your child his or her vaccination status? It happened in Klein ISD, leaving at least one family furious. On the first day of school, yesterday, a Klein Oak High School teacher gave her students a questionnaire asking if the students have been vaccinated against COVID-19. One mother we spoke to, who does not want to be identified, told us she sent an email to the teacher, principal, and the Klein ISD Superintendent.
EducationPosted by
Power 96

“I Will Not Harm” Minnesota School Nurse Resigns During School Board Meeting

It was the kind of reaction that isn't expected when someone announces their resignation at a school board meeting, but Shannon Davis who was a building nurse for the Prior Lake-Savage Area School district 'walked off' after resigning her position Monday night. Those in attendance celebrated Davis' opinions shared to the school board, prompting the board to sit awkwardly while the cheers died down.
Pittsylvania County, VAchathamstartribune.com

COVID cases flare in local schools

CHATHAM, Va. — As COVID-19 case numbers have risen throughout the U.S. and Virginia, case numbers have also flared up in some classrooms in Pittsylvania County Schools (PCS) and Danville Public Schools (DPS). According to PCS data released Aug. 30, there are 36 cases of COVID-19 in PCS, 32 of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy