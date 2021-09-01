Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ripley, OH

Constance “Connie” Ellison (nee McGlone), 94

Posted by 
News Democrat
News Democrat
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HDajv_0bjTVQUJ00

Constance “Connie” Ellison, nee McGlone, of Cincinnati, OH, formerly of Ripley, OH, passed away on Monday, August 23, 2021 at the age of 94, under the care of Hospice of Cincinnati at Twin Towers.

Connie was born March 8, 1927 in Olive Hill, KY. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 25 years, William Raymond Ellison, and two sons, William Michael Ellison (Elizabeth) and Leslie Alan Ellison (Chona).

Connie is survived by her adored sister Betty Jane McGinnis, her loving daughter, Lisa Lynn Howell (Jim) and son Kelly Lee Ellison (Karen); her daughter-in-law Chona Ellison; her loving grandchildren - Matthew Alan Faulkner (Rikki), Christine Nicole Ihle (Christopher), Ripley Capri Ellison, Eli Cordell Ellison, Braven Labiste Ellison, Jody Ann Brown, and Amy Michell Blair.

Connie served in the United States Navy and was a proud member of the Russellville Eastern Star.

Always proud of her Irish heritage, Connie will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Per family request, a private service will be held in Sandy Springs, OH.

If desired, memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Research Foundation www.alzheimersresearchfoundation.com

Comments / 0

News Democrat

News Democrat

143
Followers
279
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

News Democrat

 https://www.newsdemocrat.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ripley, OH
Local
Ohio Obituaries
Ripley, OH
Obituaries
Cincinnati, OH
Obituaries
City
Cincinnati, OH
City
Russellville, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sandy Springs#Matthew Alan#Hospice#Irish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Posted by
News Democrat

Wayne Donald Florea, 88

Wayne Donald Florea loving and faithful husband of 63 years to Miriam C. (nee Brown) Florea; beloved brother of Nora (Paul) Meredith, Beatrice

Comments / 0

Community Policy