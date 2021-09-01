Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

METALLICA Reimagines 1981 'Musicians Wanted' Ad To Recruit Skilled Workers This Labor Day

By Blabbermouth
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForty years ago, METALLICA's Lars Ulrich took out a classified ad in a Los Angeles newspaper that landed him and his soon-to-be METALLICA co-founder James Hetfield the job of their dreams. This Labor Day, Carhartt and METALLICA's All Within My Hands foundation are taking a page out of the band's playbook to recruit a new generation of people to the skilled trades as the U.S. faces a labor shortage, especially in live events.

