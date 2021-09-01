10 Things You Didn’t Know about Tina Guo
When it comes to playing the cello, Tina Guo is truly the real deal. She has been playing the instrument for most of her life, and it’s clear that she’s a natural. Her musical talents have earned her the respect and admiration of people all over the world, and she’s gotten the chance to be a part of some very cool projects. Most notably, she has provided music for a wide range of projects within the entertainment industry including Wonder Woman 1984 and the TV series His Dark Materials. In some people’s eyes, the cello may not be seen as a “cool” instrument, but Tina is proof that it’s a lot cooler than it gets credit for. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Tina Guo.www.tvovermind.com
Comments / 0