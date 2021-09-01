Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Tina Guo

By Camille Moore
TVOvermind
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to playing the cello, Tina Guo is truly the real deal. She has been playing the instrument for most of her life, and it’s clear that she’s a natural. Her musical talents have earned her the respect and admiration of people all over the world, and she’s gotten the chance to be a part of some very cool projects. Most notably, she has provided music for a wide range of projects within the entertainment industry including Wonder Woman 1984 and the TV series His Dark Materials. In some people’s eyes, the cello may not be seen as a “cool” instrument, but Tina is proof that it’s a lot cooler than it gets credit for. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Tina Guo.

www.tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Guo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poetry#Wonder Woman 1984#Instagram#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Music
Country
China
Related
Rock MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Don’t Know What I Am

Like any hopeless romantic worth their weight in mix CDs, Alien Boy wears its heart on its sleeve. The group takes its name from an EP by Portland punk legends the Wipers; their roster of covers includes a bleak take on Oasis’ “Wonderwall” and a morphiated Morrisey on the Smiths’ “Hand in Glove.” And like her influences, Alien Boy guitarist and vocalist Sonia Weber works at extremes: Every TV show is Friday Night Lights, every romance is like a dream, every melody is coated in chorus effect. The band’s new album, Don’t Know What I Am, wraps contemporary angst in a shimmering haze, drowning depression in lustrous dream pop.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie’s Kids: Meet The 6 Children She Shares With Brad Pitt

What to know about Angelina Jolie’s six children Maddox, Zahara, Pax, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox, whom she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt. After over a decade together, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt split in 2016, ushering in contentious divorce proceedings and custody battles for their six children Maddox, 20, Zahara, 16, Pax, 17, Shiloh, 15, Vivienne, 13, and Knox, 13. While public interest in the famous kids has always been high, the siblings have been even more so thrust into the spotlight as their parents work things out in the court. At present, the former couple share joint custody of their minor children, a decision Angelina, 46, has been working to overturn in order to receive sole custody.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Kylie Jenner Just Shared Her First Insta Post-Pregnancy News and It's Not What You Think

So. Um. Last week Caitlyn Jenner revealed that she's about to welcome another grandchild, the internet spiraled, and two seconds later TMZ broke the news that Kylie Jenner is pregnant with her and Travis Scott's second baby. It was truly a rollercoaster, but Kylie has said...approximately nothing on the subject—though she did just hop onto Instagram to post her first photo since the news dropped. And nope: it's not a photo confirming her pregnancy. It's a swimsuit pic promoting her new Kylie Swim line, because if anyone knows how to turn media attention into a PR stunt for their new brand, it's Kris Jenner's daughter!
CelebritiesPopculture

Comedian Kate Quigley Hospitalized, 3 Others Dead After Alleged Overdose

A party in Los Angeles took a tragic turn when four people reportedly overdosed, resulting in three deaths and one hospitalization. Comedian Fuquan Johnson and two others died at the scene of an apparent overdose, and comedian/model Kate Quigley was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Her condition is currently unknown. TMZ reports that cops were called shortly after midnight. Autopsies will be conducted, but it seems like cocaine laced with fentanyl was ingested by all. LAPD's homicide unit was notified, but It's unclear whether or not they will be involved.
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

50 Cent Slammed for Insensitive Posts After Michael K. Williams' Death

The rapper-turned-TV producer uses 'The Wire' star's passing to promote his new Starz series, 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan', before bringing up his past beef with the late actor. AceShowbiz - While people may have gotten used to 50 Cent's excessive trolling, no one was prepared for his shocking comments...
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Prince's Oldest Brother & Heir to His Estate John Nelson Passed Away, Sister Announced in Heartbreaking Post

Late American singer and songwriter Prince's half-sister, Sharon Nelson, has announced the death of her older brother and heir to the singer's estate, John Nelson. On April 21, 2016, the world mourned the death of celebrated singer and multi-instrumentalist Prince, who was known for his flamboyant lifestyle, androgynous persona, and incredible vocal range.
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

The 20 Oldest Living Celebrities in 2021

If you need proof that age is just a number, look no further than the celebs listed below. These stars are 20 of the oldest celebrities still living in 2021, and they range from actors to singers to composers to heads of state. Each of these celebrities has made it into their 90s or 100s, and has shared some words of wisdom or inspired through their work along the way. From a legendary singer explaining why life passions are so important to the Queen of England sharing that she doesn't worry about aging, there's something to learn from each of them. Read on to find out more about these famous nonagenarians and centenarians.
Relationship Advicehotnewhiphop.com

Erica Mena Celebrates Divorce From Safaree At The Club

Erica Mena is overjoyed to be divorced from Safaree, celebrating the end of their marriage this weekend during a club appearance. The reality star was enjoying herself at the nightclub this weekend, when she took the microphone and announced that she was celebrating her divorce, which prompted a loud response by her fans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy