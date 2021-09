Like most of 2020’s holidays, last year’s Halloween was a bust, with the pandemic canceling parties and trick or treating. Now that millions of Halloween lovers are vaxxed and ready to safely boo-gie, Halloween 2021 will be the long-awaited redo that scary movie lovers have been waiting for since 2019. That also means it’s time to start planning your costume, and one of the easiest ways to finish off a look is with a Halloween wig. Wigs are an inexpensive and easy way to complete a costume and can also be the jumping-off point for years when you’re not sure what...