Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Letter to the editor: Our forgotten history

arvadapress.com
 6 days ago

We must not panic over Critical Race Theory, a legitimate idea worthy of discussion at the college graduate level. Its six tenets, as stated by Michael Alcorn, seem reasonable topics for debate. When did public schools stop teaching history? Even in the 1960s, I learned about slavery, the conflict between...

arvadapress.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slavery#Race#Letter To The Editor#Critical Race Theory#Irish#Germans#Chinese#Italian#German Americans#The State Legislature#Columbine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
World War II
Related
Educationbridgemi.com

Opinion | Schools must teach all of U.S. history. That includes racism

Educators have not just the right but the responsibility to teach the breadth of our history, and this history includes race and racism. Teaching about race and racism can be and is often done within the context of developmentally appropriate teaching about well-known parts of our country’s history. It is done not to make some children feel bad and others good, or to denigrate or undermine the country, but rather to acknowledge the fullness and complexity of our history.
SocietySummit Daily News

Letter to the editor: After reading article, I wondered, ‘What is critical race theory?’

When I read the front page article “Community discussion on critical race theory gets heated,” I was a bit confused by what critical race theory is. So I looked it up on Wikipedia, which said, “Academic critics of critical race theory argue that it … elevates storytelling over evidence and reason, rejects the concepts of truth and merit, and opposes liberalism … and that the goal of the laws is to more broadly silence discussions of racism, equality, social justice and the history of race.”
SocietyNorth Platte Telegraph

Groene: Critical Race Theory devised to divide us

Presently our country has been drawn into a racial debate by radical progressive socialists aided by national press outlets that are like-minded. Two movements have attracted attention. Black Lives Matter focuses on identifying criminals not as perpetrators of crime but instead as victims of a white supremacy culture embedded in our society. BLM is an offshoot of critical race theory, a divisive racist sociological theory taught over the past 40 years as historical fact in our liberal higher education institutions.
PoliticsWashington Post

We need more honest teaching of America's painful history

In this episode from 2018, Bryan Stevenson of the Equal Justice Initiative explains why we must come to terms with America's history if we are ever to start healing. The conversation is as relevant as ever amid debates about "critical race theory."
Congress & Courtsflaglerlive.com

Social Justice Begins With Honest History

With Congress considering legislation to protect voting rights and address police accountability, it’s worth remembering that throughout U.S. history new civil rights laws have been followed by resistance and the stubborn persistence of racial inequity across American life. Still, these discussions in Congress come on the heels of millions of...
SocietyHolland Sentinel

Letter: Critical race theory is a disgrace

The United States of America — what a wonderful concept. However, America is far from united these days. America is under fire from within. We are hearing a lot about critical race theory these days. CRT is an anti-individual, anti-American, fear-focused rebranding of Marxism. CRT despises individualism and gives the lie to Martin Luther King’s dream that Americans “not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.” The goal of CRT is to reduce Americans to black and white, incite race warfare, concentrate power, redistribute wealth and basically remake America.
Societyledger.news

Letter to the Editor: One-sided class war threatens our freedom

Carl Gillette wrote a sharp Letter to the Editor (“We the people”) in the August 6, 2021 Ledger Dispatch. He said that socialism and communism are taking over America, causing us to lose our freedom. He wants a drastically reduced federal government. Mr. Gillette, we lost our freedom some time...
U.S. PoliticsWashington Times

Teaching true American history

In his eloquent and prophetic January 1989 farewell address to the nation, President Ronald Reagan gave us a somber warning, saying, “If we forget what we did, we won’t know who we are. I’m warning of an eradication of the American memory that could result, ultimately in the erosion of the American spirit.”
Societyaclufl.org

Kimberlé Crenshaw on Teaching the Truth About Race in America

The assault on the practice and ideology known as Critical Race Theory (CRT) has been a wildly successful propaganda campaign. As of this week, 27 state legislatures and 165 national and local organizations have made efforts to restrict education on racism. But what exactly is CRT, and is it really commonplace in K-12 curriculum, as the right makes it out to be? And why does reckoning with the history of racial oppression elicit such profound censorship from those that typically tout support for free speech?
Flagstaff, AZArizona Daily Sun

Letter to the Editor: A call to stop playing politics when it comes to our health

Despite rising rates of COVID-19 throughout the United States, some Republican governors, including ours, are threatening to withhold COVID relief funding to school districts that have enacted mask mandates. Statistics show that wearing a mask reduces transmission of the virus. It makes no sense for any governor to defy what is in the best interest of public health.
AdvocacyPosted by
The Conversation U.S.

What America's social justice activists can learn from past movements for civil rights

With Congress considering legislation to protect voting rights and address police accountability, it’s worth remembering that throughout U.S. history new civil rights laws have been followed by resistance and the stubborn persistence of racial inequity across American life. Still, these discussions in Congress come on the heels of millions of Americans calling for change. The demonstrations that followed George Floyd’s death belonged to a broader effort to reckon with white violence and discrimination in U.S. life. The historical roots of our contemporary racial injustice were documented in the 1619 Project, a New York Times undertaking that reexamined the legacy of slavery in...
NFLPosted by
Teen Vogue

August 28 in Black History: Why This Date Is So Important

There’s just something different about August 28. From the August 28 of 1833, when the Slavery Abolition Act was passed in the British colonies, gradually leading to the emancipation of their enslaved Black people, to August 28, 2020, when iconic Black actor Chadwick Boseman passed away, this day in history is distinct. It tells a story.
U.S. Politicspoliticsnc.com

Biden said out loud what a lot of Americans are thinking

Yesterday, Joe Biden nailed it. He stood before the American people and talked to them like adults about a very difficult situation. He explained what he is doing in Afghanistan and why. He took responsibility for what’s happening while admitting that the scenes we’re seeing are ugly and painful. He said out loud what a whole lot of Americans are thinking. It’s time to get out of there and damn the consequences.
Visual ArtPosted by
Upworthy

25 pictures that show what white privilege looks like

Trigger warning: This article contains images and themes of race-motivated violence that may be distressing to some readers. The past year, 2020, saw protests break out in all 50 states in America over the police killing George Floyd. Protests raged on and highlighted the systemic racism that still plagues America. The pandemic then took hold all over America and within no time saw protests from the white community about not being able to get haircuts, refusing to wear masks, and refusing to get vaccinated. The protests highlighted more than anything what white privilege looks like. While the Black community was fighting to just exist, many white people were refusing to listen to scientists and doctors that would help contain the virus. More than a year on, it's become evident that vaccines work, to the point that 97% of the people getting hospitalized after contracting the virus are unvaccinated people. Many conservatives and right-wing media have quite often justified their right to protest the CDC guidelines by citing the Black Lives Matter protests and it reveals white privilege more than anything.
Politicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

“They were executed because they were black”: they pardoned seven African Americans 70 years after they were subjected to the electric chair in the US

Justice, 70 years later. The Governor of Virginia awarded a posthumous pardon to seven African American men executed in 1951 for the rape of a white woman, after an investigation and prosecutions marked by racism. The democrat Ralph Northam announced his decision after meeting descendants of these men known as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy