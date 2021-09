WILLMAR — Aging Wisely: Finding New Confidence and Purpose will meet at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, at the Willmar Community Center. The program is part of a series to help support the educational, social and nutritional needs of older adults. Becky West, local Master Gardener, will speak on “Listening for Messages through Gardening.” For more information and to make a reservation, call Carrie at 320-231-2598 by 4 p.m. Sept. 1.