Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) and the rest of the consumer staple industry, have seen their shares pullback in recent weeks because of mounting fear of inflation. Rising costs are expected to cut into profitability on top of an expected decline in year-over-year sales. Campbell Soup Company’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings report confirmed those fears but in a way that sent share prices moving higher. While inflation is in the picture, the outlook for earnings isn't that bad compared to the consensus and, in this case, amounted to good news. With Campbell's Soup trading about 14X earnings and yielding over 3.5%, it looks like a good time to scoop up a few more of the shares.