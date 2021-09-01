Cancel
Fetch Extent Details from Multiple Datastore

By system_noida
vmware.com
 7 days ago

I need to pull out the details of Extents from some multiple datastore along with NAA ID and Datastore name, so I am looking some kind of powercli script which can help with me. Please can anyone help with me that. Assuming there is a column called Name in the...

communities.vmware.com

Comments / 0

Softwarevmware.com

Find the Device name which is backing the Datastore

I need to find out the Device name which is backing the Datastore. In my Company we have HPE 3PAR and Dell EMC Storage. I was able to get the Information using the webclient by Going to the Datastore -- Configure --Device Backing which shows me the Device name and the LUN ID as well. I tried using the below Script but it showed me only the ID's not the name.
Softwarevmware.com

Get RDM Details along with LUN id of multiple VMs

Please can some one help me. I need to fetch the report of RDM LUNs attached to multiple VMs along with LUN ID. I have approx 400 VMs. I am trying to run the below script which is working but 1). Its not giving me the LUN ID and 2). I am not able to run it for multiple VMs. Please can you help me with this. really appreciate....
Computersvmware.com

Re: Share a datastore with a VM, is it possible?

I have 3 datastores setup on the vCenter: A, B and C. I installed Windows Server 2019 on datastore A. I create a folder called DATA1 on datastore B and DATA2 on datastore C. Now I want the Windows Server to be able to "use" the DATA1 and DATA2 as a storage. Is it possible?
SoftwareTechRepublic

How to use Microsoft 365's dynamic array function SEQUENCE() to create a list of dates in Excel

Microsoft Excel's new dynamic array functions make complex calculations easier than ever before. Microsoft 365 updates the way Excel handles dynamic functions. If you've ever entered an expression using Ctrl + Shift + Enter, then you're already familiar with how Excel used to work with dynamic arrays. Thanks to the new dynamic array functions, these types of expressions are much easier to create and maintain. You enter the function as you normally would—with a simple Enter, and the results spill into the cells below, filling as many as necessary to complete the function's calculations. In this article, I'll show you how to create a sequence of dates that's easy to create and update thanks to SEQUENCE().
Softwarevmware.com

Lost Datastore after Raid5 Reconstruction

Hello all, after replacing two drives with Cisco TAC on our UCS C240 M3S, we had to reconstruct the Raid and after that we noticed that we had lost the Datastore on our Sphere client. We tried to recreate it but there is a message that the hard drive is empty.
Computersvmware.com

Re: Unable to delete folder in vSphere datastore

Unable to delete folder in vSphere datastore — In vSphere 6.7, I want to delete a folder in datastore, but the delete button is disabled. I guessed that non-emty folders won't be deleted. However, after deleting files inside the folder, still I can not remove the folder. Please see the...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

How To Fetch The Exact Values From A Boxplot (Python)

An efficient way of extracting the descriptive statistics for a dataset from a matplotlib boxplot. A boxplot is a type of visualization used for displaying the five-number set of descriptive statistics for a dataset: the minimum and maximum (excluding the outliers), the median, the first (Q1) and third (Q3) quartiles. In Python, boxplots can be created in various data visualization libraries including the most basic one — matplotlib.
Computersvmware.com

List Certificate Details from Hosts using PowerCLI

I am using Powercli from Powershell. Looking to list the details of all the hosts certificates connected to the VCSA. The command "get-vmhost" will list all the hosts connected to the Vcsa. Looking particularly to list the "issuer" of the certificates for all the hosts. Any tips would be nice. This information can be obtained from the Web client by going to each hosts and then checking the certificate "issuer" for each host. We have a large environment. Looking forward to a powercli script that can accomplish this in one go.
Computersvmware.com

ESXi on ARM Datastore question

ESXi on Arm Fling (Build 18427252) All looks good with one problem: I can't create a local datastore. I've tried putting several devices in and re-booting, but it never appears when I go to add the datastore. I'm not exactly sure why the entire 32GB USB stick on which the...
Softwarevmware.com

want to delete the datastore and no data recovery should be possible

Want to delete the datastore but data should not be recoverable after deletion for security reason. overwrite by zeroing is possible somehow ?. Where is your datastore located (local/shared), and how is it provisioned (thick/thin)?. In case of a thick provisioned datastore/LUN, you may e.g. delete the datastore and map...
Coding & ProgrammingInfoworld

Use the Visual Studio Code editor in your own projects

Recently GitHub launched its Github.dev service. If you’re browsing some code in a repo, all you need to do to launch an editor is press “.” or edit the page URL, switching out .com for .dev. This launches the core editor from Visual Studio Code in your browser with all the features you need to make a quick change and then commit it back to the repo.
SoftwareInfoQ.com

Microsoft Open-Sources GCToolkit to Tap Into JVM GC Logs

Microsoft’s footprint in the Java ecosystem has become more widespread. What started with Java on Azure and support for Minecraft, Microsoft continues with various tools targeted to make the Java Virtual Machine (JVM) more accessible and enhancing the development experience for Java developers. The newest addition to this collection was the open-sourcing of the GCToolkit at the beginning of August 2021. As the name suggests, it is a set of libraries for analyzing Java garbage collection (GC) log files and parsing them into discrete events. It exposes an API for improved interaction with the toolkit and data aggregation. This allows the user to create arbitrary complex analyses of the state of managed memory of the JVM. It is the user’s entry point into the GCToolkit that hides the details of inner modules in a few method calls.
Softwarevmware.com

API for Internal/External Storage

With the implementation 2101 (https://docs.vmware.com/en/VMware-Workspace-ONE-UEM/2101/rn/Workspace-ONE-UEM-2101-Release-Notes.htm...) we now have the Internal and External storage displaying on Device Info Page. While this is great it would be really good to be able to see this information with the API, I have looked through API Explorer and have been unable to find anything...
Computersvmware.com

Re: Transfer VM Hard Disk to Physical

How to Transfer VM Hard Disk (vmware ) to Physical hard disk ?. Which OS? What system will the drive be going into?. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 0 Kudos. ‎09-05-2021 10:51 PM. So you need to do a V2P, or just install Linux on your new physical system and copy across anything you...
Computersvmware.com

Are the Official VMware Tools still supported on Linux?

Are the official tools (VMware Tools), still supported on Linux. The tools that are bundled with the Fusion app... I can't get copy/paste and file drag/drop to work even though it is enabled. And I also can't get Bluetooth devices through to the VM. Again, it is enabled. Thanks,. FS.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Stop Using CSVs for Storage — This File Format Is 150 Times Faster

CSV’s are costing you time, disk space, and money. It’s time to end it. CSV is not the only data storage format out there. In fact, it’s likely the last one you should consider. If you don’t plan to edit the saved data manually, you’re wasting both time and money by sticking to it.
Softwarevmware.com

vSAN 7 U2 File Services - File Server DNS errors in Skyline Health

I just deployed vSAN 7 U2 File Services in my Lab incl. AD config, custom OU (instead of the "computers" container) and everything works fine. I entered the static DNS records into DNS beforehand and checked that both forward and reverse records are all correct (no typos). File Services is...
Softwarevmware.com

VMware snapshot provider - "The guest OS has reported an error during quiescing" fixed but puzzled.

I have been getting the error: "The guest OS has reported an error during quiescing" when taking quiesced snapshots in vCenter(TM) don't forget the trademark!. After quite a bit of research I came across a doc from Quest that recommended disabling the VMware snapshot provider. Upon disabling, not only does the error appear to be resolved but snapshots are like lightning. I have 2 servers, one ~3TB and one ~12TB and they now both snap much much faster than before.
Computersvmware.com

Linux guest - can't shrink virtual disk

I'm running VMware Workstation 14 Pro on Windows 10 64-bit with Linux Mint 20.1 xfce as a guest with "growable" disk. Internally, the guest's disk is using MBR scheme with a FAT boot partition followed by ext4 root and home partitions. Until recently, all was working fine, but suddenly (I guess as the guest's disk usage increased), I am unable to suspend the VM, VMware gives me "There is not enough disk space to save the virtual machine state" error. The VM is configured to use 32GB of RAM and the .vmdk file takes 436GB out of the 463GB available on the physical disk (only the VM files are on the disk, nothing else). If I reduce the RAM used by the VM, I'm able to suspend again, but that is not a solution for me. What I need is to limit the virtual disk size to a value that allows to store the guest's state on suspend on the same disk.

