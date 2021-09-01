Fetch Extent Details from Multiple Datastore

I'm running VMware Workstation 14 Pro on Windows 10 64-bit with Linux Mint 20.1 xfce as a guest with "growable" disk. Internally, the guest's disk is using MBR scheme with a FAT boot partition followed by ext4 root and home partitions. Until recently, all was working fine, but suddenly (I guess as the guest's disk usage increased), I am unable to suspend the VM, VMware gives me "There is not enough disk space to save the virtual machine state" error. The VM is configured to use 32GB of RAM and the .vmdk file takes 436GB out of the 463GB available on the physical disk (only the VM files are on the disk, nothing else). If I reduce the RAM used by the VM, I'm able to suspend again, but that is not a solution for me. What I need is to limit the virtual disk size to a value that allows to store the guest's state on suspend on the same disk.
