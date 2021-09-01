Fetch Extent Details from Multiple Datastore

Microsoft’s footprint in the Java ecosystem has become more widespread. What started with Java on Azure and support for Minecraft, Microsoft continues with various tools targeted to make the Java Virtual Machine (JVM) more accessible and enhancing the development experience for Java developers. The newest addition to this collection was the open-sourcing of the GCToolkit at the beginning of August 2021. As the name suggests, it is a set of libraries for analyzing Java garbage collection (GC) log files and parsing them into discrete events. It exposes an API for improved interaction with the toolkit and data aggregation. This allows the user to create arbitrary complex analyses of the state of managed memory of the JVM. It is the user’s entry point into the GCToolkit that hides the details of inner modules in a few method calls.