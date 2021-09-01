Los Angeles Dodgers selected as 'most hated' baseball team in America

LOS ANGELES - Angelenos may love the Los Angeles Dodgers, but not everyone in America shares those sentiments. BetOnline examined some 100,000 tweets over the course of a month and the "Boys in Blue," struck out amongst baseball fans in nine states including Arizona and Colorado. This comes as no surprise to those who have taken a trip to Phoenix to root for the Dodgers as the Arizona crowds frequently roar with "Beat LA," chants.