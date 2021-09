Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro has signed a provisional measure to limit the ability of social media platforms to remove content, accounts, profiles and users. The changes alter the country's current legislation around use of the web - the Marco Civil da Internet, known as the Internet Constitution - which has been in place since 2014. In practice, social media providers such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube will need to follow a series of procedures before deleting content or users that are understood to be violating their terms of use. WhatsApp has not been included in the resolution, as it is not considered as a social networking tool.