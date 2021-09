When the Buffalo Bisons come home to Sahlen Field on Tuesday, they will return as a first-place team in the Northeast Division of Triple-A East. The Herd (63-41) assured themselves of coming home in the division lead by sweeping a doubleheader, 8-4 and 6-2, over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (56-45) at PNC Field Saturday night. Buffalo has now won seven in a row and all six games so far in the seven-game series against the RailRiders that opened here last Tuesday.