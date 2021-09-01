Cancel
NFL

5 Players the Rams Should Target on Waivers

By Nicholas Cothrel
RamDigest
 6 days ago

Hundreds of players league-wide were released over the last two days as NFL teams were required to trim their rosters down to 53 players. Now, the NFL will turn to the process in which teams can place waiver claims on players in an effort to add players of interest to their team, while it will call for a corresponding move.

Here are five players the Rams should target on waivers:

CB Jimmy Moreland

Moreland being released by the Washington Football Team was a shocking move given his role in recent seasons. Moreland had patrolled the slot for the Washington defense, including 10 starts over the last two years. In doing so, he registered five passes defended and one interception in addition to averaging 43 tackles per season.

The Rams have a quality duo of cornerbacks on the outside, featuring Jalen Ramsey and Darious Williams, but Moreland could presumably fit right into the role that Troy Hill served last season, anchoring Los Angeles' slot cornerback position.

DE Curtis Weaver

Weaver hasn't quite developed like NFL Draft experts had predicted his game would translate from college to the NFL, initially. However, his game still presents an encouraging profile with his ability to get in the backfield as a pass-rusher and profound strength in defending the run.

In August of 2020, the Rams attempted to claim Weaver but he was scooped up by the Browns as Clevland was ahead of Los Angeles in the waiver claiming order. If the interest from the Rams remains the same, Weaver could be a player the team attempts to add to the roster ahead of Week 1.

WR Antonio Gandy-Golden

Gandy-Golden, the former fourth-round pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, was let go by Washington after suffering injuries for the majority of last season. As a player who Washington had hoped could start opposite of wide receiver Terry McLaurin, it feels hyperbolic that his former team called it quits on him so early.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30DqlR_0bjTNYGR00

At 6-foot-4 and 223 pounds, Gandy-Golden is a big body pass-catcher that would bring a physical knack to the Rams' receiver room. Los Angeles is already fairly deep in this department but when an opportunity presents itself, sometimes it's better to build upon an area that already sits among a team strength.

OT Tyrell Crosby

After spending three years in Detroit, Crosby was let go despite starting 11 games for the Lions in 2020. Still just 25-years-old, Crosby boasts the potential for a high-level swing tackle option and perhaps a starting-caliber player if need be.

The Rams are set among their two starting offensive tackles with Andrew Whitworth and Rob Havenstein. However, neither of the two players are getting any younger so having a serviceable option on deck is something to consider.

WR Dazz Newsome

A sixth-round pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, Newsome didn't make it out of training camp with the Chicago Bears. Meanwhile, the Rams may have interest in potentially claiming Newsome as they did meet with the former North Carolina receiver during the draft process.

While Newsome is likely to catch on somewhere as a result of how he was largely viewed coming out of college as a receiver, he also has experience as a punt and kick returner. The Rams appear to like their return options on the roster, but Newsome's versatility should bode well with his chances to get claimed, and it might be worth a look for Los Angeles.

  • Will Rams GM Les Snead Explore Trades Ahead of Final Roster Cuts?

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.

Los Angeles, CA
RamDigest is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Los Angeles Rams

