SLIDELL, La. (BRPROUD) – A 71-year-old man was attacked and presumably killed by an alligator following Hurricane Ida, according to deputies. The incident occurred at around noon on Monday in Avery Estates in Slidell when the man was walking in floodwaters, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office (STPSO). The man’s wife told deputies she witnessed a large alligator attack her husband. She also told deputies that she was inside her home when the attack happened.