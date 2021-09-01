Fatal car accident in Runnels County
RUNNELS COUNTY, Texas — Texas Department of Public Safety reported a fatal truck crash that happened Tuesday, August 31st in Runnels County. Elena R. Torres, 74, of Winters, Texas was driving a 2008 Dodge Ram north on US 83 at approximately 5:41pm. When Torres attempted to pass another vehicle, she veered off the west side of the road. According to a press release, she over corrected. lost control, and rolled over into the west side barrow ditch.ktxs.com
