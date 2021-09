In today's age, it's normal for someone to be an influencer or a well-known social media star, but when Justine Ezarik was growing up, that was hardly the case. "I made my first website when I was 12, which gosh, that was in the ‘90s at this point, so it was a very long time ago, so it’s like nobody knew we were doing that thing back then," the 37-year-old exclusively tells OK! while talking about her partnership with Verizon to share their free Call Filter app for customers, which will automatically block incoming spam calls.